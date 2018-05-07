ENVIRONMENT: A provider of innovative communication solutions seeks a talented Intermediate – Senior Developer to join its team. Your main role will include API and Core Logic development. The ideal candidate must have at least 5 years web development experience and your tech toolset must include Mongo, Express, Angular, NodeJS & SQL. Any TypeScript, Ionic and experience with API integrations will be hugely beneficial. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum of 5 year’s web development experience.

MEAN Stack (Mongo, Express, Angular, NodeJS).

SQL. Advantageous – Any experience with TypeScript and Ionic.

API Integration.