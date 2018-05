IT Project Coordinator

Position Purpose:Responsible for the provision of support and guidance on project management processes, procedures, tools and techniques to programme managers, project managers and their teams.Support includes the use of project management software, the development, production and maintenance of plans (including time, resource, cost and exception plans), the tracking and reporting of progress and performance of one or more ICT projects (including those performed by third parties under contract), the maintenance of programme and / or project files, the analysis of performance and the maintenance of metric data and estimating models, and the administration of project change control, including use of configuration management systems.Where applicable, includes the servicing of project control boards, project assurance teams and quality review meetings.Experience & Qualifications:Degree or Diploma and the required Certification with 2 to 8 years related experience.

Relevant accredited courses (diploma an advantage)

2 – 3 years experience emphasis on:

Project Office Administration



Project Coordination



Communication



Microsoft Office toolset



Financial Administration

Work experience in an IT Projects department will be an advantage.

At least 2 years job-related experience in formal project support in an IT environment

Knowledge of Financial Administration processes and tools

Solid understanding of a project’s life cycle and a project methodology

Strong administration skills

Proficiency in English – written and oral communication capability

Proficiency in using Project and office administration tools: MS Excel, email, MS PowerPoint, MS Word, Financial systems, Time capturing systems, MS Project, Portfolio Management, etc.

Experience in using a Project management tool

Role/Responsibilities:

Leads a small (Low/medium complexity) project or ‘tasks’ of a larger project under the direct supervision of a more Senior Project Manager or the Project Delivery Manager.Project coordination

Assists in developing and executing the communication plan and manage stakeholder expectations.

Creates scoping plans in consultation with Senior Project Manager or Project Delivery Manager.

Creates project schedules and budgets in consultation with Senior Project Manager or Project Delivery Manager.

Ensures risks are identified and in consultation with Senior Project Manager, factors these into costs and schedules. Provide input into interdependency management and resource demand management.

Works with Senior Project Manager to ensure appropriate resources are identified, allocations calculated and released for the project.

Provides input to the project budget. Gives input to funds to be released for project execution.

Supports the identification of procurement needs.

Identifies project standards and approach in consultation with Senior Project Manager /PMO.

Coordinate activities, endeavours and report status and issues.

Ensures the team are aware of and able to work to the standards defined. Monitor and control team performance against quality plan.

Monitors and communicates key project indicators – risks, issues, scope changes, decisions.

Works with Senior Project Manager to ensure project status is communicated and corrective actions are identified. Works with team and stakeholder to identify and execute changes in scope and corrective

Works with Senior Project Manager to identify and plan for transfer to operations.

Knowledge and Skills

Data CollectionData AnalysisProject ManagementReporting and AdministrationCompliance MonitoringCompetenciesCultivates innovation – Stage 2Customer focus – Stage 2Drives results – Stage 2Being resilient – Stage 2Collaborates – Stage 2Personal AttributesInterpersonal savvy – Stage 2Decision quality – Stage 2Plans and aligns – Stage 2Optimises work processes – Stage 2

