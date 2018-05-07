IT Support Administrator

SupportMy client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for an IT Support Administrator to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Admin and Support Role – Solutions Architecture and Planning Team

This role will assist the Solutions Architecture Team, the Capacity Management Team and the Business Continuity Teams with various administrative and coordination tasks.

The bulk of the workload will remain constant, but ad hoc tasks and requests of an administrative and support nature may be raised from time to time.

Minimum Skills and Typical Duties:

– Intermediary proficiency on all MicroSoft Office Tools,

– Advanced skill levels on MicroSoft Excel and Outlook are required

– Working knowledge of SharePoint and MS Visio

– Minute taking, compilation of meeting agenda, tracking of invitee responses

– Preparation of ppt packs, with inputs and guidance from the team

– Preparation of reports based on Xcel and other systems’ information; sourcing of data for the reports from various sources and role players

– Excellent communication skills and phone etiquette

– Meeting room and Video Conference bookings

– Diary management of a select few, senior resources (maximum 4)

– Team Function/events arrangements

– CA (request Management Tool) Reporting & logging of requests pertaining to the team

– Tracking of statuses and progress on requests that have been logged by or assigned to the team

– Sharepoint updates for the team

– Management of timely submission of time sheets (using PPO) by team resources

– Assist with the maintenance and upkeep of email groups and contact lists

– The suitable candidate must be an organised person with strong attention to accuracy, prioritisation and punctuality

– Must be a self-starter with the ability to work alone and under the pressure of deadlines.

– Must have good oral communication and written communication skills

Previous Experience

– Must have worked in an IT environment before

– Previous work experience at a large corporate would be an advantage

– Diary Management of senior resources

– Minute Taking

– Navigation of large Xcel sheets, creation of pivot tables and graphs

– Preparation of presentations in PPT

