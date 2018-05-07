Junior Python Developer

Python Developers! Do you have strong Linux skills and want to be in a learning environment? Then this is for you! Imagine being in an intermediate position in a years' time! No jokes. Qualification:Tertiary IT related qualification is essential Skills & Experience: You will need at least 1-year experience with development and strong Linux scripting skillsYou will be exposed to Python, Git, Django, SQL, Linux and HTML to name a few Job Description:Research, development and implementation of software and infrastructure solutions for wholesale and retail logistics management and point of sale. Strong focus on Open Source, CentOS / RedHat as a production environment and use of Python as a Programming language of choice.

