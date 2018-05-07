Mid-Senior Java Developer

May 7, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic and unique software development company based in Cape Town requires Mid to Senior Java Developers to join their team. You should have a BSc Computer Science or Information Systems Degree, minimum of 5 years’ working experience specializing in Java/J2EE and practical experience in the following technologies: Apache HTTP Server, Git, Tomcat, Unix-based OSes, Docker, Jenkins.

DUTIES:

Key Performance Areas:

  • Excellent understanding of core Java, Web technologies and REST API standards.
  • Good understanding of the internet, networking and common protocols.
  • Good knowledge of multi-threading, data structures, OOD, Design Patterns and Web services.
  • Able to create and has practical experience with testing, automation frameworks and techniques.
  • Good awareness of application performance impacts and security risks.
  • Able to follow and improve coding standards.
  • Able to identify problem areas, bad practices, impractical solutions and raise issues with the team early.
  • Advanced computer literacy essential.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and experience:

  • BSc Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent experience.
  • Minimum 5 years working experience (Java/J2EE focused).
  • Practical experience with Spring and JPA/Hibernate.
  • Practical experience with infrastructure components: Application Servers, Web Servers, RDBMS
  • Practical experience of software engineering methodologies.
  • Participated in full SDLC’s with a demonstrated knowledge of analysis and design for software solutions.
  • Practical experience with the following technologie

