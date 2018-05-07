.NET Software Developer

Experience & Qualifications:
- BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT;
- MCDP – Visual Studio.
- MCTS – SQL Server;
- MS SharePoint Server;
- Windows Workflow Foundation.
- 4 – 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development;
- Design and development of new enterprise systems;
- Estimation of project deliverables;
- Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;
- JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery;
- Successful migration of at legacy systems;
- Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;
- Testing and use of automated testing software;
- Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;
- SharePoint Development;
- Integration between heterogeneous systems;
- An understanding of the investment services industry.
Role / Responsibilities:
- Responsibility for Risk Management;
- Responsibility for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position
- Analyse and resolve software errors accurately on time and provide required status reports
- Assist in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines
- Assist in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation
- Assist in the investigation and resolution of technical problems within the software development area
- Convey project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders
- Design and develop new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts
- Develop software programs and applications passing through all stages
- Guide junior software developers in improving their skills
- Proactively explore and propose new technologies for adoption within the technology ecosystem
- Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption
- Resolve problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers
- Suggest, plan and implement software improvements and upgrades
- Write, translate and code software programs and applications commensurate to specifications
- Develop software within the Microsoft stack using SQL server and c#
- Experience in developing software systems that integrate with non-Microsoft systems
- Proven ability up skill and learn independently
- Provide constructive feedback on code reviews.
If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.