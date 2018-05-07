Quality Assurance Tester

We are seeking enthusiastic individuals with a natural inclination for software & attention to detail, to join our client’s team in Cape Town managing the quality of their internationally-utilised, enterprise-scale land management solution.
We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in an Agile SCRUM team guided by a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to preparing the products for public release.
Our client offers a diverse, challenging, engaging, informative & supportive environment, as a platform for significantly improving your testing skills.
EDUCATION
– University degree or diploma preferred
– Testing Certification from SASTQB [advantage]
– Higher certificate in Software Development/ Information Technology
PERSONAL SKILLS
– Attention to detail
– Ability to communicate, both verbal & written
– Patience
– Willing to learn
– Ability to prioritise
– Strong time-management skills
– Self organising
– Adaptable & flexible with regard to routines or demands
– Ability to think outside the box
– Technically minded
– Team player
ANY OF THE FOLLOWING WILL JUMPSTART YOUR APPLICATION
– Experience in testing and testing methodologies
– Exposure to automated testing tools e.g. TestComplete, Selenium, BlazeMeter
– Exposure to case management tools
– Exposure to version control
– A background in, or exposure to, Software development
– A background in, or exposure to, GIS
– Familiarity with Structured Query Language (SQL)
– Familiarity with HTML & CSS
GENERAL
– Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges
– Must be able to work in a dynamic, changing environment
– Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions