Quality Assurance Tester

We are seeking enthusiastic individuals with a natural inclination for software & attention to detail, to join our client’s team in Cape Town managing the quality of their internationally-utilised, enterprise-scale land management solution.

We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in an Agile SCRUM team guided by a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to preparing the products for public release.

Our client offers a diverse, challenging, engaging, informative & supportive environment, as a platform for significantly improving your testing skills.

EDUCATION

– University degree or diploma preferred

– Testing Certification from SASTQB [advantage]

– Higher certificate in Software Development/ Information Technology

PERSONAL SKILLS

– Attention to detail

– Ability to communicate, both verbal & written

– Patience

– Willing to learn

– Ability to prioritise

– Strong time-management skills

– Self organising

– Adaptable & flexible with regard to routines or demands

– Ability to think outside the box

– Technically minded

– Team player

ANY OF THE FOLLOWING WILL JUMPSTART YOUR APPLICATION

– Experience in testing and testing methodologies

– Exposure to automated testing tools e.g. TestComplete, Selenium, BlazeMeter

– Exposure to case management tools

– Exposure to version control

– A background in, or exposure to, Software development

– A background in, or exposure to, GIS

– Familiarity with Structured Query Language (SQL)

– Familiarity with HTML & CSS

GENERAL

– Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

– Must be able to work in a dynamic, changing environment

– Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions

