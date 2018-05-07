Scrum Master

Join a growing company based in Cape Town who is looking for a dynamic Scrum Master. As their Scrum Master you will lead the teams with the primary goal of fostering a culture of sustainable and continuous improvement. Qualification:Tertiary qualification will be an advantageScrum Certified Skills & Experience: 4+ years Scrum Master experience Job Description:You will be responsible for but now limited to, facilitating the delivery teams that utilize Scrum as their development methodology.Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers.High velocity communicator, making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.Run daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.Drive improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools.Provide update reports on agile process for the wider organization.

