Senior C# Developer

May 7, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A global leader in software solutions and applications support seeks the expertise of a Senior C# Developer to join its team and help solve complex, large scale challenges on software projects. The ideal candidate requires 6+ year’s Software Dev experience, C#.NET, WCF or similar, Windows Identity Foundation & Identity protocols including SAML, WS-Federation, OAuth & LDAP. A BSc Computer Science Degree or IT Diploma, OO, SQL Server, Docker, etc. will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • Design, create and implement features enhancing product value.
  • Investigate and fix defects and support issues on released software versions.
  • Provide additional assistance to the Corp support centre.
  • Implement fast-changing business requirements. 

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 6+ Years Software Development experience.
  • C#.NET.
  • Windows Communication Foundation or similar distributed computing model.
  • Windows Identity Foundation.
  • Identity protocols. SAML, WS-Federation, OAuth, LDAP.

Advantageous –

  • BSc Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology Diploma.
  • OO principles and design patterns.
  • SQL Server (Stored Procedures, Views, etc.).
  • Web application security knowledge.
  • Service Fabric.
  • Cloud orchestration tools.
  • Docker.
  • Message Broker technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Good English communication skills (both written and verbal).
  • Patient & Adaptable.
  • Attention to detail

Learn more/Apply for this position