Software Developer

We are looking for a developer to be an important part of a team of talented software developers in the game development space.A successful candidate will need to be technically talented and be able to execute on the direction of the Team Lead under the guidance of more senior members of the team.The following skills will be required• Strong experience in software development• A keen interest in game- or GUI-development• Passionate about software development Any of the following skills will be advantageous• Experience with any game development engine or technology (e.g. HTML5, Flash, Unity, Cocos, Unreal Engine, DirectX, etc)• Experience with game design and development• Experience in functional or functional-reactive programming paradigms

