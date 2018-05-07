Software Developer (ASP.Net)

Role / Purpose:The primary responsibility for the Software Developer – ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.Experience & Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT;

MCDP – Visual Studio.

MCTS – SQL Server;

MS SharePoint Server;

Windows Workflow Foundation.

4 – 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development;

Design and development of new enterprise systems;

Estimation of project deliverables;

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;

JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery;

Successful migration of at legacy systems;

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;

Testing and use of automated testing software;

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;

SharePoint Development;

Integration between heterogeneous systems;

An understanding of the investment services industry.

