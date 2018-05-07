Software Developer (ASP.Net)

Role / Purpose:The primary responsibility for the Software Developer – ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.Experience & Qualifications:
- BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT;
- MCDP – Visual Studio.
- MCTS – SQL Server;
- MS SharePoint Server;
- Windows Workflow Foundation.
- 4 – 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development;
- Design and development of new enterprise systems;
- Estimation of project deliverables;
- Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;
- JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery;
- Successful migration of at legacy systems;
- Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;
- Testing and use of automated testing software;
- Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;
- SharePoint Development;
- Integration between heterogeneous systems;
- An understanding of the investment services industry.