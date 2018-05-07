Software Developer (Delphi)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client a fast-growing, technology inspired software company based in Somerset West requires a Software Developer (Delphi) to join their expanding team. The successful candidate will be responsible for producing user documentation and manuals, post development system training, product maintenance, upgrades and enhancements. Should have an IT Degree or Diploma, Delphi and / or C++, C#, or .Net and SQL Server experience.

DUTIES:

Software Development: Effectively translate business and technical software requirements into a commercialised product deliverable to satisfy client requirements. Ensure proper managing of the entire software development life cycle to ensure on time, on cost, on quality delivery. Follow company coding standards and rules. Using effective and efficient coding methods. Providing QA with working solutions and test guidelines and instructions. Participate in all scrum processes and make meaningful contributions. Communicate timeously with developer’s/Scrum master on any impediments found.



Reporting and Administration: Furnish the support team with relevant information for the compilation of service estimates when applicable. Keep record of all Jira documentation, i.e. faxes, emails, IM conversions, service estimates, etc. Provide user manuals / documentation when relevant. Accurately update development stream management tool, merge code correctly and maintain version control. Log and management of time on Jira items.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Skills:

