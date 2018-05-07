VB .NET Developer

A highly established company with a renowned reputation in the financial industry is looking for a VB.NET Developer to be part of an amazing company situated just outside the CBD in Cape Town. Qualification:BSc in Computer Science or similarAlternatively Programming Diploma Skills & Experience:Minimum 3 to 4 years’ experience with: VB .Net, SQL Server 2012 / 2016 views, triggers, stored procedures, XML, Crystal ReportsASP.Net Development (added advantage)Android (added advantage) Job Description:Experience in system analysis, design, coding and testing.Handle change requests and provide quick and efficient solutions.Analyse business requirements and transform them into technical design.Implement the design to develop and test the functional requirements.Source Code maintenance: Team Foundation Server. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, JUNAID KALAM on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027337.

