Web Application Developer
Responsible for the coding, testing, implementation, maintenance & support of web based applications & services.
– Develop systems from technical specifications as provided by Analyst Developers or Architects
– Deliver development within agreed timelines
– Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan
– Provide implementation instructions for new development
– Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)
– Conduct investigations and solve system issues
– Prepare production deployment packages
– Ensure successful implementation
– Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers
– Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives
Minimum requirements:
– At least 2 years experience as a Software Developer or Programmer.
– 3-year tertiary qualification in Information Technology from recognized institution.
– Experience in SQL 2008, ASP.NET (C#), HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Java 7, RESTful, Web API Webservices.
– Solid employment track record.