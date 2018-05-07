Web Application Developer

Responsible for the coding, testing, implementation, maintenance & support of web based applications & services.

– Develop systems from technical specifications as provided by Analyst Developers or Architects

– Deliver development within agreed timelines

– Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan

– Provide implementation instructions for new development

– Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)

– Conduct investigations and solve system issues

– Prepare production deployment packages

– Ensure successful implementation

– Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers

– Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

Minimum requirements:

– At least 2 years experience as a Software Developer or Programmer.

– 3-year tertiary qualification in Information Technology from recognized institution.

– Experience in SQL 2008, ASP.NET (C#), HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Java 7, RESTful, Web API Webservices.

– Solid employment track record.

