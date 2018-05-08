Analyst Programmer

Position Purpose:Responsible for the design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, according to specifications and in accordance with agreed standards within the IT Money Market Financial Services Department.Qualifications:
|Essential:
Desirable:
Experience:
- 2-3 years Experience as Analyst Developer or 4-6 years as an Application Developer/Programmer
- 3-5 years .Net experience
Desirable:
- Experience in the required tasks in a financial or retail environment
Knowledge:Essential:
- 2-3 years financial services transactional
Desirable:
- 2-3 years retail system knowledge and POS
- 1-3 years FICA, KYC knowledge
- 1-3 years POPI and security
Skills:Essential:
- 2 years System Analysis
- 3 years Design
- 5 years Development
- 4 years Database design and development
- 3 years SQL server
- 2 years Agile Development
- 2 years Automation (Unit and deployment)
Desirable
:
- 1 year Architecture
Job objectives:
- Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels in Money Market
- Support and maintain existing solutions and front-end systems
- Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering
- Integration of new software and systems into existing environment