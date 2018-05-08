Analyst Programmer

Position Purpose:Responsible for the design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, according to specifications and in accordance with agreed standards within the IT Money Market Financial Services Department.Qualifications:

Essential: 3 years Degree/Diploma Desirable: 3 years Degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Information Systems

Experience:

2-3 years Experience as Analyst Developer or 4-6 years as an Application Developer/Programmer

3-5 years .Net experience

Desirable:

Experience in the required tasks in a financial or retail environment

Knowledge:Essential:

2-3 years financial services transactional

Desirable:

2-3 years retail system knowledge and POS

1-3 years FICA, KYC knowledge

1-3 years POPI and security

Skills:Essential:

2 years System Analysis

3 years Design

5 years Development

4 years Database design and development

3 years SQL server

2 years Agile Development

2 years Automation (Unit and deployment)

Desirable

:

1 year Architecture

Job objectives:

Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels in Money Market

Support and maintain existing solutions and front-end systems

Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering

Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

