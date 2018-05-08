Angular Developer

Essential
– 3 – 5+ years of commercial experience
– Expert knowledge of Angular 2+
– Expert knowledge of Typescript
– Good working knowledge of HTML/XHTML/HTML5
– Knowledge of CSS3
– Strong experience of interface development toolkits: e.g. Less/SASS
– JSON and YAML
– Experience in GIT
Beneficial
– Design skills
– Knowledge of build systems e.g. Grunt or Gulp
– Knowledge of Docker, Visualized environments
– Knowledge of Jenkins
Responsibilities
– Research of user experiences
– Developing Wireframes
– Develop and maintain code bases
– Assist in troubleshooting software application issues
– Maintaining existing systems and applications
– Documentation of systems developed
– Develop, review, test and debug code
– Interacting with users for the purposes of requirements gathering, testing and issue troubleshooting
Personal
– Critical thinking and problem solving
– Ability to work with cross-regional, remote teams
– Thorough knowledge of web applications, markup languages and web layouts
– Experience with Javascript IDEs such as SublimeText, Webstorm or similar
– Self-starter with a natural curiosity to learn and develop capabilities
– Open minded, flexible and willing to adapt to changing situations
– Must be a strong team player