C# ASP.NET Developer

Job Outputs
– Work closely with Developers, Designers, QA and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile-web space, using the companies platforms
– Take development lead on larger complex projects
– Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions
– Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group
– Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members
– Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle
– Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products
– Perform Alpha Testing on all developments
Qualifications and Experience
Essential
– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred but not essential
– 3+ years development experience working with ASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C#
– Solid Visual Studio experience (2015 & higher)
– Solid understanding of Computer Science principles especially OOP, SOA and distributed programming
– Experience using JavaScript frameworks (e.g. JQuery, Knockoutjs)
– Experience in HTML and CSS
– Restful services using Web API
– MS SQL Server
– Source control (GIT)
Bonus skills
– Build servers and automated deployments (Jenkins)
– Cloud experience (AWS or Google Cloud Platform)
– Experience working with Elastic, Redis or Lucene technologies
– Developing for mobile handsets using web technologies
– Previous experience on large internet sites with high traffic load
Skills and Competencies
– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
– Ability to be relied upon to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner
– Ability to monitor your own activities and take corrective action where necessary
– Ability to constructively help others in the team and by so doing raise team performance
– Ability to work with others toward shared goals and meeting or exceeding them
– Ability to easily share ideas
– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
We offer
– A market related salary (with various options to structuring your salary package)
– Flexible working hours (core hours are from 9:30am – 3:00pm), including work from home days
– Secure parking
– A coffee barista, regular Friday socials, quarterly team building – generally a great working environment!
– Discounted rates on DSTV subscriptions (up to 60%) for you and three family members or friends