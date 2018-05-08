C# .NET Developer

What skills you need:

– .NET 4.5

– C#

– Net MVC

– Entity Framework (Code First) or NHibernate

– SQL Server

– WCF

– Web API

– Building, deploying and managing applications on Microsoft Azure

– TDD

– Continuous Integration

– Unity IoC container or some other Dependency Injection framework

– An understanding of building secure, scalable, distributed applications

Experience:

Demonstrable Software Development experience

A minimum of 3 Years of relevant working experience in .Net

Windows development experience

Able to work unsupervised

ASP .NET Web development experience

Relevant business experience / exposure

Responsibilities:

To consistently produce quality code and products; in a team environment; in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standards and implement as required within the agreed upon timeframes whilst providing assistance and coaching to junior developers.

Perks:

– Friendly, interactive atmosphere

– Career development

– Flexi- hours

– Career growth and movement

– Peer mentorship

– Top cutting edge technologies

– Awesome movie nights and office functions

