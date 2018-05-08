DevOps Support Engineer

We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best‑practices.
This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi‑project, Java‑based product suite and projects.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
– Build and release Maintenance and optimization of software build & release process
– Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
– Scripting and automation of manual tasks
– Support, maintenance and monitoring of DevOps related environments
– Occasional after hours support
– Research new tools, technologies and best practice
– Pilot new technology implementations
Minimum Requirements
– Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
– Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment
– 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
– 2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience
– 2+ years of scripting experience
– Experience with revision control systems such as Git/SVN
– Proficient in any modern, object oriented programming language
Beneficial Skills
– Jenking / Hudson / Bamboo / Travis CI or similar
– Maven / Ant / Make or similar
– Code analysis and reporting tools such as Sonar
– Docker / Vagrant / Virtualbox
– Sound understanding of Agile Methods
– Jython / Groovy / Java / Ruby
– Chef / Puppet / Ansible or similar configuration management tools
– Exposure to cloud computing
– Networking
– Opsview, Nagios, Zennos, Zabbix or similar monitoring tools
– Websphere / DB2
– Relational databases
Personal Profile
– Self-starter and self-motivated
– Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
– Flexible and good teamwork
– Strong attention to detail
– Results-oriented