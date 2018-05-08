DoubleClick Technology Consultant

Established in 1999, our client crafts digital marketing capability for the largest global brands. They are digital natives. Technology is in their DNA and they have always understood the radical impact that technology would have on the future of brands.

As strategic marketing technologists with deep domain expertise, our client orchestrates technology, data, processes, and teams to solve complex marketing technology challenges facing their clients. Operating at the intersection of technology and strategy, consumer engagement and insights, they make the impossible possible, bringing it to life.

From the beginning, our client has established a reputation in focused, value driven delivery for brands on the road to digital transformation, employing over 135 strategic marketing technologists globally.

Always expanding, our client is currently looking for a Technology Consultant to join their team.

As a Technology Consultant you will provide day to day support, programmatic management services (campaign management, optimization, reporting and strategic consulting, as well as remain the product lead to ensure our client remains Google’s trusted Channel Partner. You should have the ability to absorb complex technical concepts and communicate them to both technical and non-technical clients alike, and the ability to interact with internal and external product management teams.

You will deliver support to our clients using the DoubleClick Digital Marketing and Publisher platforms, including but not limited to DoubleClick Campaign Manager (DCM), DoubleClick Bid Manager (DBM), DoubleClick Rich Media (DRM) and DoubleClick Search (DS).

You will demonstrate your expertise in our display advertising products and serve as a first-tier support contact and internal support escalation point for our clients’ clients. You will provide support such as advanced and sophisticated troubleshooting questions, technical pre-sales, product implementation and training, consulting, project- and escalation management and custom development to our clients’ clients.

You will work on a variety of cross-product related projects across platforms. The role is dedicated to the North American region, and you are responsible for providing the critical link between business needs and solutions from the Technology Media Platforms suite. The role is client focused and requires the ability to grasp technical issues and their impact on sales opportunities within the prospecting and existing client-base.

Responsibilities:

– Maximize business growth by ensuring high adoption and usage of the DoubleClick product in the market. Be the primary day-to-day technical contact for our client base, providing prompt, professional consultative support and service to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction

– Partner with the Business Development and Account Management teams to scope and collect client requirements, provide guidance on best practices, and apply technology and product knowledge to address customer’s business and technology needs

– Collaborate with internal and external technical and developer teams to drive communication, prioritization, analysis, and resolution of customer challenges and issues

– Maintain industry, Google product, and customer knowledge to provide successful ad management operational and technical consultation. Lead or contribute to projects that increase operational efficiency

Requirements:

– Tertiary qualification, ideally BA/BS degree or equivalent practical experience

– Experience with client side web technologies, HTML, CSS, Flash, and JavaScript

– 3 – 4 years in a client support, technical related role

– DoubleClick advertiser experience essential

– Exceptional Advanced level of MS Excel knowledge, including pivot tables, charts and formulae

– Strong numeracy including capability with formulas

– Proven presentation and PowerPoint skills

– Enthusiastic and confident individual with the ability to interact well with people of all levels personally and professionally

– High energy levels and a strong team player with strong interpersonal skills and ability to manage teams outside of their expertise

– Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high pressure environment

– Strong problem-solving and trouble-shooting skills

– Customer-focused work ethic with high standard of service and quality control

– Clear verbal and written communication skills, including a high level of English grammar

– Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills and analytical skills essential

Learn more/Apply for this position