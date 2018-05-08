Front-End Developer

What we’re offering:
– Salary and position based on expertise and experience
– Opportunity for further career development and personal growth
– 22 days’ annual leave entitlement (increasing to 27 with length of service) plus bank holidays
– Access to a medical aid scheme
– Access to a pension scheme
– Flexitime and work-from-home days
– A relaxed and fun work environment in cool offices at the Woodstock Exchange building in Cape Town
– Regular social events and activities
– Free breakfast, refreshments, snacks and Friday lunches
Essential:
– Significant experience with JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3.
– Experience with JavaScript frameworks, ideally one or more of Ember, Angular, React, Meteor, Node, JQuery, Raphael, D3, knockout, Handlebars.
– A working knowledge of current web and mobile app development, including responsive & interaction development.
– Comfortable working in a Unix environment on OS X.
– A degree, diploma or equivalent qualification in a relevant field, e.g. Computer Science, IT, ICT.
Preferred:
– Test-driven development including knowledge of stubbing, mocking and spies.
– Server and back-end development experience, ideally with Ruby on Rails or similar languages.
– Database development experience, ideally with MySQL, PosgreSGL, and some NoSQL.
– Hybrid mobile app development – using frameworks like Apache Cordova or PhoneGap.
– An understanding of the pros, cons and limitations of hybrid mobile app development.
– A working knowledge of APIs and web services, particularly JSON, SOAP and similar data integration methods.
– A working knowledge of cloud development, hosting and database services, web server hosting, domain hosting and DNS.
– Knowledge of Redis, Resque, Memcached and WebSockets.
– A working knowledge of SaaS, IAAS, MBaaS and BaaS services.
– Experience working with the agile and SCRUM methodologies.
– Native mobile language experience: iOS / Android.
– Experience with GitHub, Heroku and Pivotal Tracker.
What will you do?
– Deliver front and back end elements of the SameWave mobile and web applications.
– Assist with technical planning alongside the CTO and development team.
– Advise and assist on the overall development strategy and direction.
– Take part in regular stand-ups, planning sessions, retrospectives and development sprints.
– Contribute to creating and running automated testing, maintenance and bug-resolution processes.
– Help in maintaining our development and production environments.
– Roll up your sleeves and get stuck in! We’re a small team in a start-up environment so we need a developer who doesn’t mind pitching in with everyone else to do whatever it takes to achieve great things.