Front-End Developer

What we’re offering:

– Salary and position based on expertise and experience

– Opportunity for further career development and personal growth

– 22 days’ annual leave entitlement (increasing to 27 with length of service) plus bank holidays

– Access to a medical aid scheme

– Access to a pension scheme

– Flexitime and work-from-home days

– A relaxed and fun work environment in cool offices at the Woodstock Exchange building in Cape Town

– Regular social events and activities

– Free breakfast, refreshments, snacks and Friday lunches

Essential:

– Significant experience with JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3.

– Experience with JavaScript frameworks, ideally one or more of Ember, Angular, React, Meteor, Node, JQuery, Raphael, D3, knockout, Handlebars.

– A working knowledge of current web and mobile app development, including responsive & interaction development.

– Comfortable working in a Unix environment on OS X.

– A degree, diploma or equivalent qualification in a relevant field, e.g. Computer Science, IT, ICT.

Preferred:

– Test-driven development including knowledge of stubbing, mocking and spies.

– Server and back-end development experience, ideally with Ruby on Rails or similar languages.

– Database development experience, ideally with MySQL, PosgreSGL, and some NoSQL.

– Hybrid mobile app development – using frameworks like Apache Cordova or PhoneGap.

– An understanding of the pros, cons and limitations of hybrid mobile app development.

– A working knowledge of APIs and web services, particularly JSON, SOAP and similar data integration methods.

– A working knowledge of cloud development, hosting and database services, web server hosting, domain hosting and DNS.

– Knowledge of Redis, Resque, Memcached and WebSockets.

– A working knowledge of SaaS, IAAS, MBaaS and BaaS services.

– Experience working with the agile and SCRUM methodologies.

– Native mobile language experience: iOS / Android.

– Experience with GitHub, Heroku and Pivotal Tracker.

What will you do?

– Deliver front and back end elements of the SameWave mobile and web applications.

– Assist with technical planning alongside the CTO and development team.

– Advise and assist on the overall development strategy and direction.

– Take part in regular stand-ups, planning sessions, retrospectives and development sprints.

– Contribute to creating and running automated testing, maintenance and bug-resolution processes.

– Help in maintaining our development and production environments.

– Roll up your sleeves and get stuck in! We’re a small team in a start-up environment so we need a developer who doesn’t mind pitching in with everyone else to do whatever it takes to achieve great things.

