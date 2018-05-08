Java Developer

Responsibilities:
– Develop and maintain large scale, low latency applications for financial
– and retail products
– Give input for defining a cross company deployment strategy
– Write well designed, testable, efficient code.
– Produce technical and user documentation
Requirements:
– BSc Computer Science degree (or equivalent) with at least five years of
– general development experience (three years exposure to
– financial/retail)
– Strong problem solving skills
– Excellent communication skills
– Ability to take responsibility
– Ability to work within a team
– Effective planning and organisational skills
– Ability to work under pressure
– Deadline driven
– Self-skilling and ambitious
Technical skills:
– Experience with Agile methodologies including Scrum and Kanban.
– Experience in a retail, payments or banking environment.
– Firm understanding of Object Orientated programming and design
– using common design patterns
– Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular
– web framework eg Spring, JSF, etc
– Understand full application life-cycle (web, db, application, front-end
– and 3rd party integration)
– Experience designing/implementing high performance Web services
– using SOA/REST
– Experience with test-driven development and continuous integration
– Experience with relational databases
– Experience with noSQL (MongoDb, Cassandra, etc.) – nice to have
– Ability to quickly learn and develop expertise in highly complex
– existing applications and architectures
– Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
