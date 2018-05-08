Java Developer

Essential

– 5+ years of commercial experience

– Expert knowledge in Java 7+, Spring Boot, Maven

– Experience in RabbitMQ (event-driven architecture)

– Experience in AWS and Docker

– Experience in relational database concepts

– Experience in Agile methodologies

– Experience in GIT

Beneficial

– Experience / In-depth knowledge of Kubernetes

– Experience in Spring Cloud & Spring Integration

– Experience in markup/notation languages such as XML, JSON or HTML

– Knowledge of Nginx, Jenkins

– Knowledge of Redis

Responsibilities

– Design and implement low-latency, high-availability applications – focused on shopping, payment, provisioning and reporting

– Assist in troubleshooting software application issues

– Maintaining existing systems and applications

– Documentation of systems developed

– Develop, review, test and debug code

– Work closely with solutions architect and product owners for the purposes of requirements gathering, testing and issue troubleshooting

Personal

– Critical thinking and problem solving

– Ability to work with cross-regional, remote teams

– Experience with Java IDEs such as IntelliJ, Eclipse or similar

– Self-starter with a natural curiosity to learn and develop abilities

– Open minded, flexible and willing to adapt to changing situations

– Must be a strong team player

