.NET DEVELOPER

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

– C# and .net, .net webapi

– Sql

– Javascript

– HTML5

– Css

– Backbone and marionette

– Jquery

– IT Specific Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)

4 Years of Experience in Software Development

– MS SQL Server 2008 and/or 2012 (SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, Database Design, Integration and Analysis Services)

– Distributed Version Control (SVN, GIT, Mercurial, TFS)

– SDLC, OOP principles and SOA Architecture

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

– Code/build solutions from technical requirements that are highly complex using C# .NET programming and related development technologies.

– Perform highly skilled coding and programming tasks, such as integration of designs with internal applications and services.

– Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and system changes to ensure quality and conformity to technical and business requirements and standards.

– Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.

– Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.

– Thoroughly document code and system changes.

– Provide time estimate and scheduling input as requested.

– Recommend development process and procedure improvements.

– Recommend system and process design changes.

