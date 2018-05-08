Network Engineer

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates who meet the following job specifications. Please note that only candidates who meet the inherent requirements of the position will be considered.

Daily duties and responsibility:

Manage daily AD tasks, created users, edit users, deleted users and join machines to Domain and move to right OU

Create users mailbox on Exchange and migrate all other Branched users mailbox to Office 365

Confirm Veaam daily backups

Manage service providers access account and monitor service provider activities

Manage and configure printer servers

Exchange online, edit block and allow list, message trace, check quarantine emails

Office 365, assign users with E1, E3 or E5 Product licences

Configure mobile devices

Manager VPN accounts and access

Be 2nd line support for junior IT Technician (helping with users problems locally and at remote sites)

Procurement and preparation of all users / server equipment

Raise and manage escalations with service providers, ensuring that SLA’s are met

Monitor the AV system (Endpoint protection)

vSphere – Create new servers, migrate server and edit VM’s specs

Monitor FortiGate usage and create rules and updating FortiGate firmware

Monitor SCCM

Monitor WSUS and releasing updates when needed

Maintain the assets register and any other IT related issues assigned to them

Weekly duties and responsibilities:

Maintain the network diagrams

Review the health status of all servers

Identify areas of concern

Be on 24hr standby for the alarms contolroom (remotely or may need to come to site)

Skills and Experience required:

Must have 2 to 4 years experience in a similar role

Server 2008, 2012 R2 (AD, DNS, DHCP, File Server, Print Server, TS Server etc.)

Exchange 2010, 2016 and Exchange online

Office 365, Skype for Business, One Drive for Business

Fortigate

