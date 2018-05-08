PHP Developer

We are looking for an intermediate level developer to help us write our new system. Coding is your passion and you must be happy to work in a fast paced but very exciting environment.

In this job you’ll learn that keeping pace with explosive growth is exhausting but rewarding. Like raising a toddler.

responsibilities include:

– Write, test and deliver the software that powers our store, logistics and support functions

– Contribute and manage the migration from our legacy (Magento) platform to our new ecommerce platform (Magento and potentially other environments), so experience with Magento is a real bonus

– We’re a well established tech startup looking to mature our tech stack, so experience with CI/CD and modern front-end development is critical. We’ll just throw the term ‘full-stack’ out there not because we like it, but because it’s pretty accurate for what we need

requirements / skillz / technical competencies:

– Demonstrable software development track record, in whatever form that may take. Building a website for your uncle’s delivery business in frontpage probably won’t cut it, but a couple of years of working with reasonably complex systems, side projects and participation in local user groups would be pretty good

– 2+ years developing internet systems, preferably with some good working experience of PHP

– Demonstrable working knowledge of current developer tooling (think: Git, Docker, Linux)

– Database fluency (preferably MySQL), with a mind for logistics, systems and process improvement

– Testing experience (e.g. PHPUnit, Jasmine, etc) is a plus

– Experience with consuming, building or maintaining APIs (e.g. GraphQL, REST, SOAP) is a plus

– Experience with Linux, server automation and scripting preferable

– Experience with container technology using Docker is beneficial

– Experience with cloud deployment (especially API-driven CI/CD) is also beneficial

– Experience with automated testing / QA would be an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position