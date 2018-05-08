PHP Developer

May 8, 2018

We are looking for an intermediate level developer to help us write our new system. Coding is your passion and you must be happy to work in a fast paced but very exciting environment.

In this job you’ll learn that keeping pace with explosive growth is exhausting but rewarding. Like raising a toddler.

responsibilities include:

– Write, test and deliver the software that powers our store, logistics and support functions
– Contribute and manage the migration from our legacy (Magento) platform to our new ecommerce platform (Magento and potentially other environments), so experience with Magento is a real bonus
– We’re a well established tech startup looking to mature our tech stack, so experience with CI/CD and modern front-end development is critical. We’ll just throw the term ‘full-stack’ out there not because we like it, but because it’s pretty accurate for what we need

requirements / skillz / technical competencies:

– Demonstrable software development track record, in whatever form that may take. Building a website for your uncle’s delivery business in frontpage probably won’t cut it, but a couple of years of working with reasonably complex systems, side projects and participation in local user groups would be pretty good
– 2+ years developing internet systems, preferably with some good working experience of PHP
– Demonstrable working knowledge of current developer tooling (think: Git, Docker, Linux)
– Database fluency (preferably MySQL), with a mind for logistics, systems and process improvement
– Testing experience (e.g. PHPUnit, Jasmine, etc) is a plus
– Experience with consuming, building or maintaining APIs (e.g. GraphQL, REST, SOAP) is a plus
– Experience with Linux, server automation and scripting preferable
– Experience with container technology using Docker is beneficial
– Experience with cloud deployment (especially API-driven CI/CD) is also beneficial
– Experience with automated testing / QA would be an advantage

