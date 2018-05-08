Principal Wireless Engineer(CCIE Wireless)

A dynamic company is currently looking for a Principal Wireless Engineer (CCIE Wireless) for Cape Town – this person will join their team and to add to their talented workforce.Main purpose of the role:

Ensure provision of a service to clients ensuring that their IT infrastructure and systems remain operational through identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems and to restore service to clients by managing incidents to resolution.

Ensure zero missed service level agreement conditions.

Ensuring all lines of support for complex incidents through the effective management and leadership of a team of Network Engineers.

Duties:Deploy infrastructure:

Ensure that Purchased infrastructure at client site is configured, installed, tested and operational. To perform necessary checks, and apply monitoring tools where required. Where software is a component of the solution they will also take responsibility for ensuring that the software is installed and configured according to client requirements.

Identify problems and errors:

Identifies problems and errors

Log such incidents in a with the required level of detail.

Liaise with stakeholders including client IT environments, vendors, and company a colleagues to expedite diagnosis of errors and problems and to identify a resolution.

Ensure resolution of incidents and requests.

Investigate third line support calls assigned to them.

Ensure resolution of incidents and requests. Investigate third line support calls assigned to them. Ensure efficient and comprehensive resolution of incidents. Ensure that repairs are carried out by coordinating product requests and liaising with team members.

Report and escalate issues to vendors if necessary.

Ownership for managing the incident to resolution within the service level conditions.

Ensure continuous feedback:

Provide feedback to clients and parties and update systems and/or portals as prescribed by company procedures.

Incident management:

Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls.

Provide telephonic support to clients where required.

Update incidents with progress and resolution details.

People management:

Mentor a team of Network Engineers, creating and executing plans and reporting on team.

Ensure that employees with which they work are engaged and understand their career opportunities.

Reports:

Responsible for producing breach and other reports that are necessary for the correct operation of processes.

To identify failures and short-comings in the current processes and escalate with recommendations.

Behavioural skills:

To strictly comply with all processes and procedures as prescribed by company and the client when relevant. Their ability to communicate well and to capture all pertinent details when required will contribute to their success.

Required Work Experience and Qualifications:

At least 10 years’ relevant experience

At least 6 years’ experience as a Technical Engineer and Architect within Wireless LAN technologies with at least CCNA/CCNP Wireless, CCIE Wireless preferred.

The candidate should:

Ideally have or be in the process of getting a WLAN CCIE certification or at least 5 years consistent and high level experience in architecting, supporting and deploying Wireless and R&S networks in a retail, Distribution Centre, or corporate office environment.

The successful candidate needs to be a logical thinking, creative and self-motivated individual with a passion for technology and an eagerness to learn new things.

The ideal candidate will have experience in virtualisation platforms and some knowledge of scripting, either Python or NEST scripting.

The candidate needs to be an eager Mentor to enable the passing down of skills and methods of delivering on customer requirements, while showing a high level of patience in dealing with challenging people and situations.

