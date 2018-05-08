Project Manager (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client a multi-national African financial services company provides exciting career opportunities in the financial arena, affording actuaries, accountants, sales executives, marketers and other specialists, opportunities for growth in several fields. Their superior standards of service and proven ability to deliver are what set them apart from their competitors.
*Please note: This role is currently in the process of being updatedResponsibilities:
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop a detailed project plan to track progress
- Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
Requirements:
- BSc/BA diploma in management or a relevant field; MSc/MA is a plus.
- Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector.
- Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies.
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)