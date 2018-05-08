Requirements / Business Analyst

Requirements / Business Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:

Their aspiration is to not only remain the leaders in their Market but, to continuously widen the gap between themselves and their competitors.

Achieving their aspiration is based on attracting and retaining the best available talent who will consistently deliver top performance.

Responsibilities:

Develop both a wide and in-depth business knowledge.

Establish and maintain relationships with stakeholders, including business owners, product owners, developers, testers and external service providers, throughout the project lifecycle.

Assist business owners and stakeholders to create a common understanding of the concept, vision, scope, objectives and business value of technology solution requests.

Assist business owners with input to a business case.

Facilitate requirement workshops.

Gather, analyse, clarify and understand business requirements, rules and dependencies – ensure that requirements are clear, complete and unambiguous.

Document requirements by preparing a Business Requirements and Rules Specification.

Use graphical analysis and mockups where required.

Analyse report on the implications of changes in requirements; make recommendations.

Perform root causes analysis during project implementation/support phases.

Work with the Product Owner to facilitate the prioritization of features and develop the user stories.

Review software designs to confirm it meets business requirements.

Manage and store requirements and business rules and ensure that documentation accurately reflects changes and outstanding issues.

Work with the team to answer any questions during planning sessions and during the scrum, updating the acceptance criteria to reflect these discussions.

Validate that requirements have been met as developers finish stories.

Define test cases.

Perform acceptance tests.

Work with the System Adoption team to plan pilots.

Assist with project coordination/management.

Chair weekly/monthly project status update meetings.

Manage teams against committed timelines for various tasks.

Document and raise risks/issues.

Ability to understand multiple complex IT systems and dependencies on each system.

Document Business Requirement Specifications.

Document Functional Specification Documents.

In conjunction with the Product owner and development team, create the necessary Stories with Acceptance Criteria to support the Agile Scrum approach.

Work with development team to ensure that the requirements are fully understood from functional and business objectives point of view.

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification preferable – Information systems / Business systems.

Business Analysis certification preferable (example FTI).

At least 4+ yearsâ€™ experience as an analyst and coordinator.

Strong Project coordination/management experience.

Understanding of data gathering techniques.

Experience working in agile and scrum.

Excellent interviewing, analytical and writing skills.

Experience documenting requirements for agile teams.

Advantageous, previous experience in developing software solutions.

