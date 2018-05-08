Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

We view our client as one of the top digital organisations in South Africa, who provide marketing and support services to millions of clients across the globe. They are based in very trendy and upmarket offices in Century City, Cape Town. A multi billion-dollar global giant in their field, they are able to attract the very best talent in South Africa, and retain them.

They are currently looking for a Senior Business Intelligence Analyst to join their team.

This role requires a motivated, energetic and inquisitive individual, possessing a genuine love of numbers and the value that can be derived from interrogating and manipulating them. The successful candidate will be a proud Excel / VBA / SQL / R / etc. geek, ideally already well versed in the dark arts of data science (or who will take great pleasure in learning fast) and impatient to apply those skills to analysing and working with data. Add in responsibility for scenario modelling our company’s complex global business and this is a dream role for anybody who loves the intellectual stimulation of using their numeracy to solve significant commercial challenges.

Duties will include but not be limited to:

– Design and development of predictive analytics models for commercial benefit, followed by the integration and implementation of the outcomes of such models into relevant business processes

– Further development and enhancement of existing Excel + VBA model of the business for the projection and analysis of scenarios for market entry and expansion, marketing campaign initiation and extension, capital and resource allocation, etc.

– Analysis of data from various sources to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal

– Obtaining, manipulating and analysing business data to derive model input and assumptions

– Hypothesizing, testing and comparing projected scenarios for the growth of existing business / development of new markets / etc.

– Highlighting potentially unprofitable scenarios to determine remedial action where necessary / possible

– Monitoring of subsequent actual outcomes relative to model assumptions to determine likelihood of goal achievement (particularly in respect of new markets) and / or need for changes in tactics and strategy

Requirements:

– 4+ years of relevant work experience (e.g. actuarial modelling / data science / predictive analytics / etc.) in areas of significant commercial value, regardless of academic background OR Undergraduate degree in any of the fields listed above (or something else substantially similar); AND

– 1+ years of relevant work experience (in the fields listed above, or similar); AND

– 1+ years’ experience with appropriate technical tools (as listed above, or similar)

– 4+ years of experience solving significant problems in data science / predictive analytics / actuarial modelling / etc.

– Completion of (or meaningful progress in) post-graduate studies in fields with substantial bias towards computational numeracy (e.g. actuarial science, data science, statistics, computer science, mathematics, engineering, etc.)

– Demonstrable expertise in and several years of hands-on experience with relevant tools (SQL / Excel / VBA / SQL / R etc.)

– Clear track record of deriving commercial value, with solid verbal and written communication skills

