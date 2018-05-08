Senior Web Analytics Lead Consultant

Established in 1999, our client crafts digital marketing capability for the largest global brands. They are digital natives. Technology is in their DNA and they have always understood the radical impact that technology would have on the future of brands.

As strategic marketing technologists with deep domain expertise, our client orchestrates technology, data, processes, and teams to solve complex marketing technology challenges facing their clients. Operating at the intersection of technology and strategy, consumer engagement and insights, they make the impossible possible, bringing it to life.

From the beginning, our client has established a reputation in focused, value driven delivery for brands on the road to digital transformation, employing over 135 strategic marketing technologists globally.

Always expanding, our client is currently looking for a Senior Web Analytics Lead Consultant to join their team.

The Senior Lead Consultant will provide web analytics solutions and services to our client’s Tier one clients, enabling them to make informed, data driven interactive strategy and web development decisions.

The focus of this position is to use your advanced experience of the Adobe Digital Marketing Suite and Google Cloud Platforms to assist clients with the implementation, integration, and to provide insights into their web analytics solutions. This position has high levels of interaction with clients, their technical teams, agencies and or partners.

The position is for individuals that are web analytics specialists who are self-motivated, entrepreneurial and have the ability to hit the ground running due to their advanced knowledge of the Google and Adobe Digital Marketing Suite. The purpose of this position is to customize and provide solutions to clients’ exact business requirements and reporting needs, assist clients to implement proprietary web tracking code throughout their website, and perform quality checks to ensure correct implementation, in essence enabling them to answer business questions timely and accurately.

You will report directly to the Senior Technology Consultant and will work in a team consisting of Technical Consultants, Business Consultants and Project Managers

Responsibilities

– Managing enterprise level implementation of web analytics tools which can include; business requirement gathering, implementation, integration, custom JavaScript coding and advanced reporting

– Define and implement the appropriate solutions and system architecture for web analytics that supports client’s enterprise-wide business needs and key performance indicators

– Develop best practices, track trends, recommend solutions to improve client capabilities and identify improvements to websites based on website engagement and traffic patterns

– Ability to think critically and make actionable recommendations to clients based on the business data needs: analyze data, interpret results and recommend actions to optimize marketing investments

– Track and analyze web site performance, trends, click stream, paths and results of online marketing initiatives to provide data driven business intelligence, optimize media and campaign investments for clients

– Support day-to-day management of client’s analytics systems to ensure tracking and reporting is functioning optimally, creating and maintaining key reports, dashboards and analysis and work with client’s internal teams to enhance as needed

– Guide and promote web technology and the use of the web as a business channel, as well as articulate the benefits of an optimized web analytics solution to all levels of the client’s organization

– Strong attention to detail, excellent organization skills, and ability to work independently and manage multiple projects / responsibilities and small teams

– Educate teams on the use of Adobe Digital Marketing Suite to enable growth of their client portfolios

– In-depth knowledge and understanding of various client websites, their business model and online marketing strategy

– Heavy interaction and support on the phone with client employees all the way up to the VP level of Fortune 500 companies

Requirements:

– Expert in:

– Internet and online marketing

– Website analysis

– Other Internet technologies

– Adobe Analytics or Google360 product expert preferred or advanced exposure to competing Analytics tools

– Project management

– Technical writing

– Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business, Marketing or equivalent required

– Minimum 5 – 7 years’ experience in web analytics and interactive marketing

– Exposure to enterprise level clients and understanding of complex web ecosystems and best practices

– A minimum of 3 to 4 years of implementing and working with Adobe Analytics or Google360

– Strong written and verbal communication skills

– Adobe Certified Expert and advanced knowledge of products like SiteCatalyst, Discover, Genesis and familiarity with web analytics industry trends and best practices

– Experience working in a fast-paced deadline-oriented environment

– Strong JavaScript knowledge and Web page debugging with Firebug, Omniture Debugger, and other debugging tools

– Confident, clear verbal and written communication skills, including a high level of business English grammar

– Project management experience, large and small-scale projects

– Business development, technical sales support and consulting experience

– Strong client facing skills – Must be self-managed, responsive, results-driven and dedicated to customer support

– Exceptional organizational, presentation, and communication skills

– Demonstrated ability to deal with change and be a team player

– The ability to speak and understand foreign languages (French, German, Spanish, Italian) an added advantage

– Demonstrated Customer-focused work ethic with high standard of service and quality control

– Knowledge of Content Management platforms, Adobe Experience Manager etc. advantageous

– Email platforms, e.g. Exact Target, Responsys, CheetahMail advantageous

– Knowledge of Integration platforms, e.g. Boomi, Genesis advantageous

– Demonstrated programming skills in languages such as Java, ASP, PHP, VBScript, Action Script, JavaScript and others advantageous

