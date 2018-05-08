Systems Analyst

We offer employees the benefit of many different software projects across multiple industry sectors, as well as regular training and technology updates. Our people are renowned as the best in the industry.

You will be expected to support this innovation with creative problem solving and hard work. You will be part of a small focused group, who operate independently and who take full responsibility for delivering their solutions.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

4+ years’ experience

BSc degree or equivalent qualification

Business Analysis, System Analysis and Test Analysis

Strong mathematical and investment knowledge will be advantageous

