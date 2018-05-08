Technology Consultant (Cloud)
May 8, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
If you enjoy working on complex software projects, then a dynamic customer-centric tech company wants you as their next Technology Consultant who will focus on the Google Cloud Platform to design & implement custom technical solutions. The ideal candidate requires preferably a Computer Science/Information Systems or similar Degree, 3+ years’ experience in Web Development & relational databases including SQL Server & MySQL, Linux experience (Debian preferred) and have worked on cloud-based platforms – IaaS, PaaS, SaaS (AWS, Azure, GCP). Your other skills should include: .NET, Java SE8, PHP (Ideally Laravel 5,4 and up), Python, Ruby & Git (Ideally BitBucket).
DUTIES:
- As part of a multi-disciplinary team, delivering a complex marketing technology solution, you will be responsible for delivering solutions built on Google Cloud Platform.
- Engage with internal team members and clients.
- Design, build and implement scalable cloud-based solutions.
- Develop and deliver innovative custom solutions that add business value.
- Develop bespoke components to run on GCP (GCP SDK, Go, Python, Java, PHP).
- Act as Technical Lead on client engagements – from scoping the new engagement, to creating the solution and solution design documentation.
- Have a working knowledge of GDRP.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Tertiary qualification (Computer Science, Computer Technology, Information Systems or similar Degree preferred).
Experience/Skills –
- 3+ Years Web Development experience.
- 3+ Years’ experience with r
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related