Tester

Santam Business Change – Risk Services has a position available for a Tester who will be based in Bellville.

Experienced tester responsible for the development of test cases to verify the functionality of the Guidewire platform post Policy Migrations from Mainframe. Also responsible for linking test cases to business/systems requirements to ensure traceability. Provide input into or execute automated test scripts. Will also execute regression test cases, log defects and the creation of testware. This role operates specifically in the Guidewire (Policy Sales & Administration) Domain with main focus Migrations.

DUTIES

– Analyses and develops the proper test coverage with the Business Analyst

– Responsible for creating and executing test scripts

– Identify and create necessary test data

– Checking test results and logging defects.

– Analyse test failures

– Analyse metrics for quality assessment

– May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.

– Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team

– Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting

– Responsibilities may require After hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported

– QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– Minimum of 3 years testing experience

– Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate)

– Previous experience in tools like JIRA and HP Quality Centre.

– Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, execution of test cases

– Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and/or requirements specifications.

– Demonstrates strong analytical and problem solving skills and strong attention to detail.

– Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the SDLC and the TDLC

– Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support

– Has experience with Requirements Management, Test Management and Defect Management Tools.

SKILLS

– Provides input to continuously improve test methodology

– Reviews functional requirements,

– Defines test scenarios

– Traces coverage and clearance

– Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting

– Prioritises defect management with development team

KNOWLEDGE

– Insurance or Financial Services an advantage

– System development life cycle and Test Development Lifecycle.

– Methods, standards and techniques supporting domain

– Best practices in domain

– Defect management

– Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks

COMPETENCIES

– Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

– Relating and networking

– Applying expertise and technology

– Achieving personal work goals and objectives

– Good communication skills (write and read English)

– Able to work independently

– Able to work under pressure

– Attention to detail

– Is a good team player

