BI Developer

Responsibilities:

– Normalise and on-board dispersed product Data sources to the companies Data lake.

– Construct relational and multidimensional database queries for Data sets within the companies Data lake.

– Elicit technical requirements to build BI reporting and analytics dashboards.

– Develop BI reporting and analytics dashboards for business to consume, draw information, act proactively and make strategic decisions from.

– Research new ways to transform and analyse Data so that it stays relevant to the business model and business divisions.

Requirements:

Experience:

– 3-5 years of building commercial Business Intelligence solutions

Knowledge

– Amazon Web Services (Google Cloud advantageous).

– Proficient in MySQL (NoSQL advantageous).

– Experienced with RESTful API’s and the development thereof (GraphQL advantageous).

– Experienced with Tableau (Sisense and QuickSight advantageous).

– Proficient in Object-Oriented Programming Language: Java.

– Experienced with Scripting Programming Language: JavaScript (Python advantageous).

– ELT, ETL and the development thereof.

– Data lake and the development thereof.

– Data Warehouse Design and Data Mining.

– Database Management Systems and OLAP technologies.

– CDC (Change Data Capture) functions and procedures in the context of RDMS (Relational Database Management Systems), ORDBMS (Object-Relational Database Management Systems) and NoSQL Data sets.

Qualifications:

– Tertiary Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems or Information Technology qualification.

Skills and Characteristics:

– Strong Communication and Data Analysis skills.

– Passionate about the subject of Data, Information and Knowledge.

– Proactive and keen to learn.

– Self-motivated and a team player.

– Logical with a passion for problem solving.

– Able to work under pressure and rapidly adapt to complex and changing environments.

– Comfortable with ambiguity and able to clarify problems and expectations thereof.

Learn more/Apply for this position