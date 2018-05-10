BI Developer

Responsibilities:
– Normalise and on-board dispersed product Data sources to the companies Data lake.
– Construct relational and multidimensional database queries for Data sets within the companies Data lake.
– Elicit technical requirements to build BI reporting and analytics dashboards.
– Develop BI reporting and analytics dashboards for business to consume, draw information, act proactively and make strategic decisions from.
– Research new ways to transform and analyse Data so that it stays relevant to the business model and business divisions.
Requirements:
Experience:
– 3-5 years of building commercial Business Intelligence solutions
Knowledge
– Amazon Web Services (Google Cloud advantageous).
– Proficient in MySQL (NoSQL advantageous).
– Experienced with RESTful API’s and the development thereof (GraphQL advantageous).
– Experienced with Tableau (Sisense and QuickSight advantageous).
– Proficient in Object-Oriented Programming Language: Java.
– Experienced with Scripting Programming Language: JavaScript (Python advantageous).
– ELT, ETL and the development thereof.
– Data lake and the development thereof.
– Data Warehouse Design and Data Mining.
– Database Management Systems and OLAP technologies.
– CDC (Change Data Capture) functions and procedures in the context of RDMS (Relational Database Management Systems), ORDBMS (Object-Relational Database Management Systems) and NoSQL Data sets.
Qualifications:
– Tertiary Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems or Information Technology qualification.
Skills and Characteristics:
– Strong Communication and Data Analysis skills.
– Passionate about the subject of Data, Information and Knowledge.
– Proactive and keen to learn.
– Self-motivated and a team player.
– Logical with a passion for problem solving.
– Able to work under pressure and rapidly adapt to complex and changing environments.
– Comfortable with ambiguity and able to clarify problems and expectations thereof.