ENVIRONMENT: A legal insurance firm based in Table View seeks a highly skilled BI Developer to join its team. Working directly with the CIO and senior management in an Agile SCRUM methodology, your core rule will include gathering reporting requirements and designing and maintaining new and existing reporting systems. You require a relevant BCom or BSc Degree, experience in a similar role, MS SQL Server 2008 and up, SSRS, Power BI and Excel. DUTIES: Liaise with company stakeholders to gather reporting requirements.

Attend stakeholder meetings translating findings and its impact on business.

Compile and communicate weekly, monthly and quarterly reports.

Design, develop and maintain new and existing reporting systems along with underlying data and database schemas. REQUIREMENTS: Relevant BComm or BSc Degree.

Minimum 1 – 3 years within a BI or reporting role.

MS SQL Server 2008 and up.

SSRS and Power BI skills.

Excellent Microsoft Excel skills.

Analytical thinker and ambitious for new technologies. Advantageous – Relevant Technical, Statistical or Business Degree.

Relevant BI platform Certification. ATTRIBUTES: Good communicator with a can-do attitude.

Self-motivated with the willingness to learn. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful