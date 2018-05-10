Business Analyst

Business Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

Join an elite team.

Role Purpose & Scope:

As a Business Analyst you will be expected to use product and industry knowledge to assist customers in solving business problems and analyze business requirements, working with Solution Architects to define the technical solutions needed to achieve the business goals and objectives.

The Senior Business Consultant serves as the conduit between implementation team(s) and the customersâ€™ business stakeholders over the course of the Software Delivery Life Cycle.

Required to interface with multi-disciplinary teams and may contribute to pre-sales support and input to RFP responses.

Â Focus areas in leading consulting engagements include:

Cross Industry Experience: Experience in business consulting with multiple clients in telecoms (fixed and mobile), cable and media industry delivering software solutions for Business Support Systems. A deep understanding of the operations of different industry sectors and current trends in commercial propositions that clients are adopting to compete.

Industry Leadership: Deep Knowledge of industry trends from marketing to commercial and operations that are being adopted to drive new ways of client engagement and revenue models. Understanding of the drivers of change affecting these industries in competing for similar customer sets. Ability to work at C-Level with commercial, operational and Information Systems areas to be seen as a thought leader in driving new operating modes and solutions.

Business Consulting: Consulting with clients to draw out needs associated with company strategy and recommend solutions. Ability to challenge approaches through thought-leadership to draw out best solutions and add value in proposing alternative methods to achieving company goals. Experience of working with clients in major business transformation programmes.

Business Modelling and Functional Specifications: Ability to design and document approaches to business models and document functional needs for input to solution leads across the product set.

Process Mapping: Ability to lead Process Mapping and Design workshops and document Process maps to address needs associated with agreed strategic direction.

Solution Design: Collaborate with Solution leads across the product set to define solutions to meet business objectives agreed through consultation and workshops.

Â Essential Job Functions:The role requires significant travel, potentially up to 70% internationally.Responsibility % of Time:

10% Provide process and solution overview knowledge to pre-sales in the pre-project phase and assist Pre-sales on any potential customer RFP and system demonstration. Provide inputs for Pre-Sales on the solution proposal and project scoping. Ensures business viability of solutions as defined in the Statement of Work and subsequent changes requests.

20% Assess customerâ€™s needs and provide consultation and solutions to improve customerâ€™s business efficiencies and solve customer’s business problems both within and beyond the scope of an existing project bringing awareness of potential new opportunities for adding more products and services into the account. Planning and leading the requirements workshops to understand business and system requirements, customer special requirement and provide possible solution through customization, identify potential impact to the standard system functions. Guides and advises customers through the formulation and documentation of business requirements. Works with peers/customers to ensure end to end project business functionality of software is completed successfully from project scheduling, and design through implementation. Accountable for ensuring that project team properly demonstrates system functionality to customer in a way that satisfies them that their business problems and requirements are met.

10% Responsible for modeling customers business rules and requirements to fit within the product portfolio Infrastructure and designed to make the best use of the product assets.

30% Provides leadership to the project team and customer on a large project, across the entire solution. Able to setup and manage a new customer engagement without assistance and provides guidance on the impact of market and regulatory changes and the future directions of the core products. Point of contact for business information, support, direction and leadership for other Business Consultants, core product management teams and shared development team. Provide Business Consultant task identification; work estimates and skills required to assist the PM with task scheduling and resource requests. Guide Business Consultants in the development and review of specifications for customer specific functionalities. Reviews test plans to ensure coverage of system requirements. Mentors less experienced team members. Accountable for the work performance of other consultants on the team.

10% Conduct super user training effectively within allocated time frame. Address customerâ€™s question during training / UAT. Identify issues causes and liaise with the responsible personnel in Product management or R&D team for solution. Work together with customer in taking the system to production via onsite support and pre-production activities like data loading and end-to-end verification activities.

20% Liaise with Product Management and R&D team on issue clarifications and functional improvements. Responsible for delivering feedback to the Product Management team to ensure that future releases of the products meet the ongoing needs of the customer/business.



Requirements:

Bachelorâ€™s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering (Electrical Software, Telecommunications) or Business (with major in Computing) or equivalent education/experience required.

Minimum 5 – 8 years of experience as a business/software consultant in the telecommunications or other relevant industry.

5 yearsâ€™ experience with the implementation of BSS solutions in a mix of Telecoms, Cable and Media industry.

Â Preferred:

In-depth understanding of Telecommunication, Cable and Media industry (wireline, wireless, data services, cable systems, pre/post-paid business models, OTT Services, etc.) and industry standards such as TMForum, ISEEB, ITIL in order to be prescriptive and consultative.

Expert requirements engineering skills with experience in using one or more of the following tools/techniques: Map and Gap Analysis MoSCoW Prioritization TMF as a tool to assess business change impacts in areas of technology, process and people

Awareness of Agile Software development methodologies such as SAFe or KanBan

