Data Analyst

A solutions-focused and fast-paced technology organization with a global footprint, is seeking an ambitious and talented Data Analyst to assist their team of experts in empowering communities through implementing live, global data analytics. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant BSc or BTech qualification (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years robust Data Analysis experienceMathematics and Statistical proficiencyRobust problem solving capabilities Job Description:This exciting role allows you to build and grow your skills and industry experience within an established technology environment. Deliver on both business and technical requirements through conducting research, collaborating with business stakeholders and translating requirements to provide optimal business solutions. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027368.

Learn more/Apply for this position