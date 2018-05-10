DevOps Engineer

Responsibilities
– Automation of Dev, QA and Production environments in AWS and local DC’s
– Release management (DEV/QA/INT/PROD)
– Develop scripts for data extracts, fixes and deployments
– Testing of Software services (e.g. APIs) and infrastructure during deployment
– Resolve technical PROD, QA and Dev environment issues
– Building a technical knowledgebase of solutions
– Investigate and address availability, performance and capacity issues.
– Ensures the client solution build, deployment and enhancements are delivered on time and to specification both within the initial release and in all subsequent releases.
– Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor)
– System administration (Linux and Windows servers)
– Patch and upgrade management to servers, bought products and developed products
– Configuration Management
– Functional monitoring
Skills and characteristics
– Min 5 years in a DevOps role
– AWS products and tools (full suite)
– Python and Bash scripting
– Ansible and deploy.py familiarity
– MySQL/Aurora and MongoDB
– Jenkins experience
– Docker experience
– Wildfly and Glassfish server administration and optimisation
– Understanding of auto-scaling environments and microservices and monitoring thereof
– System monitoring tools (e.g. Graphite, New Relic, Data Dog, Mint)
– Solid Linux understanding
– Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment
Advantageous
– Strong understanding of Networks, including subnet classes and sub-classing thereof, VPNs and the various types, and route tables and NAT gateways
– Strong understanding of security including perimeter, application, and database level security and implementation thereof
– Terraform or other cloud-agnostic provisioning tools
– Chef, Puppet, or similar configuration management and orchestration tools
Qualifications
– IT/ related Bachelor Degree or Diploma
– Certifications in tools listed above would be advantageous