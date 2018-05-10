Front End Developer

Your responsibilities will include:
– Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
– Architect and design solutions with fellow team members
– Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally
– Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions
– Making takealot.com the best place to shop at
– Making takealot.com the best place to work
Attributes required:
– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
– Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
– Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
– Solid quantitative skills
– Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
– Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
– Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
Qualifications:
– Bachelor’s degree required, with a major in a quantitative subject
– 2 years of experience in an software engineering role