ENVIRONMENT:
A multinational company with offices all over the world are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team. Candidates must have 5 years development experience, proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and at least two or more of the following, React / Redux, C#, C++, Node.JS, PhaserJS.
DUTIES:
- Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.
- Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.
- Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.
- Do code reviews.
- Deliver stable code.
- Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.
- Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to work in cross functional teams.
- Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.
- Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum of 5+ years developing code.
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.
- Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS.
Proficient in at least two or more of the following:
- React / Redux, C#, C++, Node.js, PhaserJS.
- Ability to work with little or no supervision.
- Possess problem-solving skills and the ability to learn as you go along.
- Experience developing websites or similar for mobile and desktop.
- Experience writing server-side code.
