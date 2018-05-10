Java Developer

May 10, 2018

Position Purpose

To develop and maintain system software applications based on business system requirements and queries in order to improve and enhance system functionality for the business.

Experience

4 to 8 years Senior-level experience in Java development, familiarity with open source tools and APIs and deploying/configuring industry-leading application servers (preferably JBoss/Weblogic)
4 to 8 years Senior-level experience writing SQL queries, basic query optimisation, writing and executing stored procedures and good database design skills (preferably in Oracle)
1 year experience working in a Medical Aid or Managed Healthcare industry is desirable

Qualifications

3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology.

Position Specific Outputs

– Analyse business specifications, determine feasibility and develop application software in order to change/improve business information systems on an ongoing basis
– Design and develop new code and maintain existing source code to ensure business requirements are met
– Maintaining the systems once they are up and running
– Manage the change process from determining requirements through to testing to ensure completion of system enhancements and maintenance
– Compile all documentation relating to new systems or changes to existing systems, usability and maintenance
– Perform testing to ensure the quality of the system and meeting business equipment
– Perform investigations on system problems e.g. debugging and provide feedback within a reasonable time
– Determine costing of projects and provide feedback to management for them to be aware of capacity and time need to complete relevant tasks
– Ensure day to day operational support required from area of specialisation is provided to enhance performance
– Liaise with DBA’s in order to implement and maintain system functionality
– Engage with and provide support to the established network of internal and external expert resources and partners

Core Competency Attribute Requirement:

– Self-development
– Drive for Results
– Analytical Thinking

Core Competency Skills Requirement:

– Technical expertise in functional area
– Logical thinking
– Testing of IT applications
– Quality Orientation
– Decision Making
– Planning and Organising
– Problem Solving
– Numerical ability
– Customer Focus
– Communication
– Develop and maintain Information systems

Mandatory Technology Skills Requirement:

– Java (JDK 5, 6 and 7)
– J2EE (1.4, 5 and 6)
– JSP and JSF
– Proficient and understands transaction management (JTA), messaging (JMS) and JDBC
– HTML/CSS and JavaScript
– Hibernate
– MyBatis
– Maven build tools
– Setup, deploy to and configure Java-based application servers
– Experience with service, enterprise or Java design patterns
– Worked with and configured Continuous Integration tool platforms (Bamboo, Teamcity, GoCD, etc.)
– Familiarity with XML and JSON
– Familiarity with Linux terminals

Preferred Technology Skills Requirement

– Oracle – SQL writing, database design, basic query optimisation including PL/SQL

maintenance experience

– ActiveMQ / MQSeries
– JBoss and Weblogic
– Spring framework and libraries
– DropWizard or Springboot frameworks
– JQuery with Javascript frameworks (Angular JS 1.4)
– Service Orientated Architecture and Microservices

