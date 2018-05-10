Java Developer

May 10, 2018

Java Developer

Introduction

Searching for a Java Developer, an exciting opportunity has arisen for a permanent role within a progressive, highly attractive financial software company.

Job Description

 As a Java Developer, you will be maintaining and improving the business’ payment solutions, along with a self-service application that accurately control access and reports on system usage.
 Work on development of new solutions built.
 Working predominantly with deployable Java 8 applications.
 Working with the development teams as a developer under the one of our senior developers.

Requirements:
 2-4 years’ experience in Java development with experience with JDK 8.
 Experience working in Agile environments.
 Experience with;
o Java
o Spring
o Bootstrap
o Hibernate
o AngularJS
o MongoDB
o MySQL.

Learn more/Apply for this position