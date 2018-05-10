Java Developer

Java Developer

Introduction

Searching for a Java Developer, an exciting opportunity has arisen for a permanent role within a progressive, highly attractive financial software company.

Job Description

 As a Java Developer, you will be maintaining and improving the business’ payment solutions, along with a self-service application that accurately control access and reports on system usage.

 Work on development of new solutions built.

 Working predominantly with deployable Java 8 applications.

 Working with the development teams as a developer under the one of our senior developers.

Requirements:

 2-4 years’ experience in Java development with experience with JDK 8.

 Experience working in Agile environments.

 Experience with;

o Java

o Spring

o Bootstrap

o Hibernate

o AngularJS

o MongoDB

o MySQL.

Learn more/Apply for this position