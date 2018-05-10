Java Developer

– Enhance existing software systems according to specifications

– Design software solutions that meet the business requirements and are easy to maintain

– Model technical solutions and document the technical designs. Maintain the technical documentation

– Develop software systems according to specifications

– Follow development policies and procedures

– Unit test developed code and assist with system testing

– Provide third-line support for developed code by fixing defects and developing enhancements

– Follow policies and procedures

COMPETENCIES

Qualifications

– BEng Degree or Bsc Computer Science or similar degree

The following skills are required:

– 5 years related experience

– Java 7

– XML

– Sql

– Linux

The following skills are advantageous:

– Java 8

– Spring

– Gradle

– Git

– Junit

– Mockito

– Docker/Vagrant

– Bash scripting

– Python

– Angular

– HTML

The successful applicant must:

– Have a high level of problem solving ability

– Be self motivated and self managed.

– Be deadline driven

– Be able to work both individually and as a team player

– Be able to take ownership and responsibility of tasks

– Have excellent planning and organizational skills

