Java Developer

Skills & Experience
– 2+ years’ experience with object-oriented development (e.g. C++, Java)
– Experience with Git
– Experience with CI/CD systems
– Linux experience: RPM-based distros, iptables, networking tools
– Network protocol knowledge (e.g. TCP, UDP, DHCP, HTTP)
– Protocol troubleshooting skills (e.g. Maestro with Wireshark)
– NoSQL experience (e.g. Cassandra, Mongo, Redis)
– Reactive programming experience (e.g. RxJava)
– Container technologies (e.g. Docker)
– Understanding of and experience with OO design patterns
– Experience with Agile development frameworks like Scrum
– DevOps experience
– Knowledge of computer science algorithms and complexity theory
– Preferably, knowledge of Java cryptography and PKI
– Preferably, a software/engineering qualification (e.g. computer science degree)
Personality attributes
– A healthy self-esteem – you will be challenged by some bright minds on a regular basis
– Good communication skills – you will need to explain your ideas to your teammates
– The ability to get things done – we don’t like micro-management, but we expect you to do the right thing
– A tendency to think outside the box – innovation is valued highly at Entersekt
– A preference to work in a team rather than by yourself
– An attitude of being proud of your code and taking ownership