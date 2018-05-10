Java Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION

– Java developer working on the Postilion suite of applications- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field

– Core Java development experience

– Experience in one of the following database platforms: SQL Server / My SQL / DB2 / Oracle

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

HIGHLY DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

– Experience in Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) or Payments domain

– Strong verbal communication skills

– Superior written communication skills

– Strong interpersonal skills

