.NET Developer

We are looking for a developer with 5+ years of experience to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.

Our environment consists of a diverse range of technologies and applications.

Our desktop applications are built using Winforms and WPF.

Our web applications follow a micro-services approach where the backend services are built primarily of RESTful API’s using dotnet core and deployed on our containerized infrastructure. The frontend uses a React-Redux stack to build our suite of single page applications.

Backend development is done using primarily the Microsoft toolset, .NET, SQL and related products.

Working as part of a larger IT team which is comprised of Business Analysts, Integration & Report developers and .Net developers using the Scrum methodology.

The main responsibilities include:

– Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand user requirements for new requirements.

– Writing technical specifications and developing the new functionality to Allan Gray standards and deadlines.

– Participating in design and planning sessions.

– Understand the existing systems, how they work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they are achieving for the business.

– Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

– Fixing the issues through database changes or .NET code fixes.

– Testing and deployment of new development.

Qualifications:

Essential: Analytical degree or diploma (NDipIT, ComSci, BBusSci or Bcom with IS/Actuarial, BSc (Eng, Math) or similar. Average of 2+ or better through degree course.

Skills/competencies and experience:

– Experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, C#, C++ or JavaScript.

– Experience in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying.

– An understanding of relational database structures.

– Experience in interacting with business users to understand their requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

– A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.

– Attention to detail and quality.

– Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

– Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

– Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

– Strong analytical & mathematical skills.

– Good communication

