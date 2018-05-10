.NET Developer

We are seeking a talented .NET developer with a strong background in building scalable, predictable, high-quality and high-performance web applications. You will be responsible for building and maintaining internal and external- facing web applications. This person will work with a team of experienced analysts, developers and business resources to build highly-performing enterprise systems focusing on the travel sector.

Key Responsibilities:

– Build new systems with .NET / SQL Server / WCF Web Services

– Data Services

– Develop new functionality on our existing software products

– Lead/mentor developers and share knowledge through knowledge-sharing presentations

– Participate in a small, experienced, energetic team on a rapid, agile development schedule

Skills and Competencies

– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related field, or equivalent work experience.

– 3 to 5 years programming experience

– Fully knowledgeable in .NET languages

– Knowledge and experience with technology and application development methodologies

– Logically minded with analytical skills

– Problem solving ability and proactive thinking

– High attention to detail

– Team player

– Results oriented

Learn more/Apply for this position