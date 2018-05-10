Senior Analyst Programmer

Our client is seeking to recruit a Senior Analyst Programmer.Qualification and Experience:

Diploma or B.Tech in Information Technology / Computer Science / Engineering degree preferred, or proven experience

Experience Required:

8+ years IT application development experience

Responsibility:

Senior level of technical proficiency required at a system / enterprise level

Development of new features and products

Automated testing of features developed

Deliver technical documentation as and when required

Act as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks

Participate in training design, documentation and delivery efforts

Support, problem solving and analysis for helpdesk and amp; production

Takes ownership of problem until resolved

Deliver code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable

Where necessary deliver test harnesses that enable the testing of the system.

Participate in peer code reviews

Participate in agile team meetings

Utilise version control, build , continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required

Responsibility for own deliverables

Effort estimates and impact analysis for self and others within system

Essential Competencies:

OO Analysis, Design and Programming Techniques

Design Patterns, MVC or other generally accepted patterns

Java

Python

Webservices

Advantageous Competencies:

Previous programming experience advantageous

Experience in telecommunications industry advantageous

iCAP or CVM Experience

Customer 3D experience

eTOM / Frameworx Knowledge

ITIL knowledge

An understanding of SOA

Understanding of Design Patterns

Basic understanding of Domain Driven Design

Familiarity with unit testing frameworks and TDD

WCF, WPF or Silverlight

XAMLXML Design Patterns, MVC or MVVM UML Oracle DB

Jenkins

Apache Spark

Additional Requirements:

This is a BEE position

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

