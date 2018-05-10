Senior Developer

The day to day responsibilities would involve the following:

– Develop highly performing, robust, quality and scalable features following Qorus defined best practice.

– Know diverse ways to implement and know how to determine the best approach.

– Know the language’s methods, syntax, structure, parameterization, memory leaks, etc without the need to regularly consult the documentation.

– Know software development best practices and principles.

– Contribute to technical discussions and challenge peers to ensure the best possible technical approach to building solutions are implemented.

– Plan, configure and maintain development environments.

– Keep up to date with trends and modern technologies.

– Diagnose and resolve application, configuration, and code level technical support issues.

– Perform software version control according to Qorus defined best practise.

– Understand the product development life cycle and what each party involved offers.

– Work with the product owner and architects to unpack, understand, challenge and refine requirements.

– Participate and contribute to backlog grooming, task breakdowns and estimations.

– Ensure that all written code is well commented and maintained for current and future use.

What You Will Bring to our Team:

Qualifications / Skills:

– Minimum 5 years’ experience developing corporate solutions using Microsoft technologies.

– Strong knowledge of

– C# (with WebApi 2.0 and EF 6)

– JavaScript (and toolchain items such as TypeScript, NPM and WebPack

– HTML 5

– CSS 3 (modern usage with methods such as Flex, etc)

– Minimum 1-year recent working experience in a senior role within an enterprise level development team.

Beneficial (In order of benefit to Qorus):

– REACT JavaScript framework

– Office 365 Development (Add-Ins, Office.JS, SharePoint Online API)

– Entity Framework, JSON, XML

– Office Document development (Using OpenXml to create and read document)

– Working on high performance multi-threaded applications

– Working with Azure services such as Apps, Web Jobs, AD, Service Bus and Queues, etc.

– Working with Azure architecture (Service Plans and Resources).

– ALM and continuous integration using VSTS

– SharePoint 2016 or SharePoint Online knowledge

Competencies:

– Ability to focus on more than one task at a time.

– Ability to self-prioritise.

– Be proactive in establishing and implementing development standards, work processes, tools and technologies to improve the product’s overall quality.

– High (almost fanatical) attention to detail with high accuracy.

– Assume responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks assigned to you. Have a clear understanding of the definition of done.

– Ability to break complex problems into manageable components.

– Motivate other developers to do their best work. Motivation can be as simple as helping other developers when they’re stuck on a bug or supporting them in learning something new.

– Participate in team discussions and meetings. As a senior, you need to be observant and get involved whenever you can in meetings.

