Senior Developer

The day to day responsibilities would involve the following:
– Develop highly performing, robust, quality and scalable features following Qorus defined best practice.
– Know diverse ways to implement and know how to determine the best approach.
– Know the language’s methods, syntax, structure, parameterization, memory leaks, etc without the need to regularly consult the documentation.
– Know software development best practices and principles.
– Contribute to technical discussions and challenge peers to ensure the best possible technical approach to building solutions are implemented.
– Plan, configure and maintain development environments.
– Keep up to date with trends and modern technologies.
– Diagnose and resolve application, configuration, and code level technical support issues.
– Perform software version control according to Qorus defined best practise.
– Understand the product development life cycle and what each party involved offers.
– Work with the product owner and architects to unpack, understand, challenge and refine requirements.
– Participate and contribute to backlog grooming, task breakdowns and estimations.
– Ensure that all written code is well commented and maintained for current and future use.
What You Will Bring to our Team:
Qualifications / Skills:
– Minimum 5 years’ experience developing corporate solutions using Microsoft technologies.
– Strong knowledge of
– C# (with WebApi 2.0 and EF 6)
– JavaScript (and toolchain items such as TypeScript, NPM and WebPack
– HTML 5
– CSS 3 (modern usage with methods such as Flex, etc)
– Minimum 1-year recent working experience in a senior role within an enterprise level development team.
Beneficial (In order of benefit to Qorus):
– REACT JavaScript framework
– Office 365 Development (Add-Ins, Office.JS, SharePoint Online API)
– Entity Framework, JSON, XML
– Office Document development (Using OpenXml to create and read document)
– Working on high performance multi-threaded applications
– Working with Azure services such as Apps, Web Jobs, AD, Service Bus and Queues, etc.
– Working with Azure architecture (Service Plans and Resources).
– ALM and continuous integration using VSTS
– SharePoint 2016 or SharePoint Online knowledge
Competencies:
– Ability to focus on more than one task at a time.
– Ability to self-prioritise.
– Be proactive in establishing and implementing development standards, work processes, tools and technologies to improve the product’s overall quality.
– High (almost fanatical) attention to detail with high accuracy.
– Assume responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks assigned to you. Have a clear understanding of the definition of done.
– Ability to break complex problems into manageable components.
– Motivate other developers to do their best work. Motivation can be as simple as helping other developers when they’re stuck on a bug or supporting them in learning something new.
– Participate in team discussions and meetings. As a senior, you need to be observant and get involved whenever you can in meetings.